What a day! Sunny skies, mild temps and humidity fairly low (maybe a smidge high for some of you as humidity can be subjective). We have another winner on the way for Friday thanks to a sprawled out area of High Pressure, anchored just east of New England…

After a little bit of a cool feel early Friday morning, temps will make it into the mid and upper 70s by afternoon…just about normal for this time of year…

What a great September day. The nice weather rolls on into and through the upcoming weekend. It will be a little warmer over the weekend as many cities and towns reach the low to mid 80s. I also think you’ll feel a little more humidity in the air (warm air can hold more moisture/humidity than cold air).

Saturday will be the warmer of the two days with bright sunshine. Sunday, there will be some high thin clouds (cirrus clouds) which will create more of a filtered sunshine compared to Saturday but that’s basically splitting hairs. Great weather for any and all outdoor activities whether it’s apples or the beaches…

You notice on that beach graphic each day offers *big waves*/*rough surf*….that’s not from a storm locally, rather, a powerhouse hurricane over the open Atlantic. This storm is known as Earl…

The storm will pass safely east of Bermuda late Thursday night-early Friday morning. However, those hurricanes are so powerful with the wind that they churn up the ocean and produce swells. Once those *swells* form, they travel outward in all directions. The analogy I like to use is a person doing a cannonball into a pool…the person acts like the hurricane and when hitting the water, those waves move out to the edges of the pool….that’s what those *swells* do from the center of the hurricane. When they reach the New England beaches, some churned up surf/rip currents likely. Be careful as many of the beaches likely don’t have lifeguards now that we are past Labor Day.

One final bit…recall all that rain earlier in the week (2-5″), well, it put a nice dent into the drought. Check out last week’s drought monitor along with the new drought monitor issued early Thursday morning…

Great news! We need more tho….but…we are dry until Monday night-early Tuesday. Until then, enjoy the September sunshine!

~JR