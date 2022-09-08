Patchy fog and low clouds kick off this Thursday morning with a few areas of visibility under 1 miles. Aside from that, it’s a quiet start to the day in what will be a very pleasant September afternoon as highs head for the low to mid 70s with mainly sunny skies midday, into the afternoon. Overall, a great first day of school weather-wise for the students in Boston. Outside recess weather prevails for much of southern New England too, giving the kids a chance to get outside and run around as we go from sweatshirt weather early this morning to t-shirt weather this afternoon.





Tonight, we’ll watch a few patches of low clouds and fog again with temps fading back into the 50s. Once we shake that off, it’s another beautiful day tomorrow with highs 70 to 75 at the coast, 75-80 inland.





We’ll step it up another notch over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the beach. Hurricane Earl will pass well off the east coast, but will certainly put the motion in the ocean as waves build at the coast over the next few days.





Showers are likely to return by Tuesday.