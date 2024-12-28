After some slick spots early this morning, temperatures will be warm enough to support plain rain the rest of the day. The rain will be isolated into the late afternoon, with just some spotty drizzle chances the rest of the day.

The greatest coverage of rain later this morning into the afternoon will be over southeastern Massachusetts.

Otherwise, clouds stay pretty thick today. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s, however that’ll happen later in the day than normal, closer to the early evening hours.

Overnight, temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s. There may be some isolated light rain, spotty drizzle and areas of dense fog. Be careful on the roads. Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday: cloudy, rain chances, and even warmer.

Temperatures will be widely variable. North and central Massachusetts will spend the day in the 30s and 40s while southeastern Massachusetts will spend the day in the 40s and 50s. By Sunday night, most of us will be around the 50-degree mark.

Monday: more rain, temperatures in the mid 50s and some wind, too. We dry out most of New Year’s Eve day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, New Year’s Eve night we will see the return of rain chances.

That chance continues into New Year’s Day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday, we’re back to the upper 30s and low 40s with partly sunny skies and a chilly breeze. Then, the real cooldown begins. Friday, highs in the 30s with partly sunny skies and a cold wind! The rest of that weekend into the week after looks much colder than average.