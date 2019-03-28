Warming Trend Comes With Clouds and Shower Chances

It was a gorgeous, albeit breezy, Thursday afternoon with highs well into the 50s inland, cooler along the S. Coast, Cape and Islands due to the southerly breeze off the colder ocean. It certainly felt like spring with that breeze out of the south under mostly sunny skies. Speaking of spring, we’re gaining daylight. Sunset this evening will be just after 7PM, making for 12.5 hours of daylight from start to finish, so I hope everyone was able to enjoy some time outdoors this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds are on the rise, and a slight chance for a sprinkle into early Friday morning, especially the farther north you are (southern NH, NH seacoast) as we have a front that keeps meandering and looming to the north of the viewing area. Overnight lows will be mild with temperatures only slipping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow, we wrap up the work week with some showers and mild conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s, slightly cooler along the Cape with a southwesterly breeze. These showers will mainly move through in the afternoon and early evening before breaking apart.

Ahead of these showers, expect breezy conditions especially along the southern coast and the Cape.

These showers are associated with the meandering front to our north that dips south tomorrow, but doesn’t quite clear the region. Since this cold front does not clear the region, we still have a warmer day ahead of us for Saturday.

Saturday features some clouds in the morning, with a sprinkle or two early along the front. Then, we see some sunny breaks with highs stretching into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday starts off warm, then the cold front sweeps through by the afternoon, bringing showers and cooler conditions by the evening. Expect highs into the upper 50s Sunday.

For outdoor planning purposes this weekend, the best chance for showers looks to be Sunday by mid-morning and continuing into the afternoon. It does not appear to be a complete washout Sunday, but expect to have the umbrella on hand (or the rain coat).

Cooler (seasonable) and drier air takes over for the first half of the next work week with highs into the mid to upper 40s. Midweek brings showers and a slight warm-up by Thursday.