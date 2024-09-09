Get ready for some warm days ahead, especially later this week!

For the rest of your Monday evening, just a chance for an isolated shower.

Overnight, a spot shower chance and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be incredibly bright and warmer as well. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s which is actually pretty average for this time of year.

Tuesday night, since skies will be clear and we’ll have a northerly wind, too, lows will be pretty chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We stay with the dry and bright conditions on Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 70s once again. And while the sun might be nice, we’re definitely getting a bit dry out there.

We continue the warming trend Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Expect ample sunshine that day, too. Friday will be similar but even warmer in the mid 80s with a low-end chance for a spot shower or storm.

Saturday and Sunday look dry and mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Don’t forget, we’re not completely done with allergy season! Ragweed is still at moderate levels across Massachusetts.