Warming Trend With 80s By Friday, Slightly Cooler Holiday Weekend

It was a gorgeous, sun-filled Wednesday with highs into the 60s for most of southern New England.

Tonight, temperatures will dive as we’re under mostly clear skies, nearly calm winds and high pressure just to our south, allowing for temperatures to slip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another mainly sunny day for Thursday and with a southerly wind, temperatures will jump back into the mid 70s, slightly cooler for the South Coast with the southerly breeze off the colder ocean waters.

By Friday with a southwesterly breeze, temperatures will crank into the upper 70s to low 80s.

If we do hit 80 in Boston on Friday, that will be the first 80-degree day of 2020 (the last time we hit 80 was back on October 7th, over 220 days ago). Typically, our first 80-degree day occurs around May 4th.

For the upcoming holiday weekend, a few showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday mainly south of the Pike, otherwise most of the daytime hours are dry Saturday through Memorial Day. Saturday features a few extra clouds compared to Sunday and Monday.

With little precipitation in the forecast, high pollen counts for tree allergies remain with us through the next several days.

After stretching into the low 80s Friday, it’s back into the 60s Saturday and Sunday (while slightly cooler at the coast both days), and near 70 by Memorial Day. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, we stretch back into the mid to upper 70s.