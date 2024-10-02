Once again, we’re in a quiet pattern where we just can’t seem to buy any rain. The front moving through today died out as it entered New England so at most we’ll see a sprinkle tonight, otherwise it’s just cloudy. Those clouds will part tomorrow and we’ll finally lose the onshore wind which will help our temperatures climb to the 70s (60s on the Cape).

We don’t stop there, we keep warming with more sunshine on Friday. The weekend looks nice and mild too, just not as warm as the end of the work week.

Rain chances go up on Saturday to kick off the weekend but once again this front is STRUGGLING to survive and hold together. So it looks like we’ll see just a few spotty showers Saturday, mainly on Saturday morning, but most of us will stay dry. Our better chance of more widespread showers (and a front that will actually survive) arrives to kick off next week on Monday.