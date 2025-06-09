Cloudy and cool out there today, not really feeling like a June day, especially in Boston. Boston did manage to squeak out a high of 60° today, but with an onshore breeze was definitely cool on the coastline.

While today was cool, it’s actually not unusual to have a day or two like today. In fact, Boston averages two days each June where the high temperature doesn’t make it to 60°.

Tomorrow is still a cooler day with scattered shower and a rogue storm around. A lot of the day with be dry with the best chance of rain a few hours on either side of lunch time (10am-4pm). The sun comes back for Wednesday along with a nice warm up!

That warming trend will continue and give us a pretty nice second half of the work week.