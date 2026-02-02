After having some of the coldest air this season, temperatures will recover somewhat as we head into the work week.

Starting Monday, we’ll have some sun in the afternoon, allowing most of the area to touch 30 degrees.

By Tuesday, most of us see at least 32 degrees and possibly some areas getting to 33 or 34. This will melt some snow but not much.

Later in the week there are a couple clipper systems that’ll could bring light snow. One Wednesday morning and one Friday evening.

The system Friday is more likely than Wednesday but don’t expect to see more than a few inches of snow from either system.

Stay tuned to the forecast from the 7Weather Team for the latest.