After a cool start to the day, temps warm up quickly this morning and top off in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the coast. With humidity low, it’ll be a very comfortable afternoon.



With humidity staying low, the warm-up ahead will be a comfortable one as dew points hover near 50 both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Both days see temps running in the upper 80s to 90 inland, cooler at the coast. Sunshine wins out too so if you have the day off and are heading to the beach or the pool, sunshine is a must.





The heat continues to start the weekend with temps near 90 Saturday. A smidge more humidity moves in as dew points near 60 by late afternoon, and in the low to mid 60s by the evening. Out ahead of an incoming cold front, a few scattered showers and storms develop by the evening too.





That cold front meanders through here Sunday, providing temps in the 60s and 70 amid scattered showers and storms. We’ll start next week off cooler with 60s to near 70 on Monday.