While it doesn’t feel like it early this morning, with a heavy frost on the ground, a warm-up is upon us beginning today. Under a mostly sunny sky, temps go from the 20s this morning, into the mid to upper 50s for many this afternoon. Winds run 5-10mph with a few gusts around 20mph. Overall, a very pleasant mid November day.





The pattern continues to warm up mid to late week with low to mid 60s returning. Each day will have light winds and a good deal of sunshine too.

Clouds increase Sunday and it’s possible that some late rain enters the forecast. If not then, the rain chance does go up Sunday night into Monday as a cold front to our west approaches and may pull in moisture from an ocean storm to our south.



