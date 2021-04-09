Warming Up

The weather winning streak rolls on over the next couple of days as dry air and warmer temps are in place the next couple of afternoons. While we’ll start with patchy fog this morning for some, it’ll be a bright day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps head for the lower 70s inland this afternoon and hold in the 55-60 degree range at the immediate coast. With that said, you’ll only have to go several miles inland to warm into the upper 60s to near 70, so the ocean breeze influence is limited in range. Tomorrow looks even warmer, mid to upper 70s inland!

An abrupt change moves in Sunday as winds turn onshore and chillier air winds out. Showers are possible too in the afternoon. Once the cooler air settles in, it’ll hang around for a while as much of next week features temperatures in the 50s.