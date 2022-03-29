7Weather- Things are warming up! It’s seasonable Wednesday, and then we end the week in the 60s.

There is still a chilly breeze around tomorrow morning, but wind really dies down in the afternoon. The day starts sunny and chilly with temperatures in the 20s.

Clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon and we hit our highs late into the upper 40s and low 50s. Areas of drizzle could develop in the evening as a warm front lifts through the area.

Thursday morning has temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. There will be lots of clouds around and a few sprinkles. There could be a spot shower here and there throughout the afternoon, but the steady rain holds off until sunset. Highs reach into the low 60s! It will overall be a nice day, but keep in mind that it will be windy.

There will be periods of rain Thursday night into early Friday morning. There could be a few, lingering showers for the Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures start in the low and mid 50s Friday morning and although there in a cold front approaching, I think we’ll still get into the low 60s. Skies are partly cloudy and it will be breezy.

The weather is looking good for the first weekend of April. Both days have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. The pick of the weekend will be Sunday since Saturday will have a gusty breeze.