What a weekend we just had! The nice summer stretch of weather continues today as highs head well into the 80s. The breeze is gusty at times, 20-25mph this afternoon, but it’ll be a beautiful summer day overall. Great from the pools to the golf courses.





Tomorrow, high temps run up into the mid 80s to near 90. Although most of the day will be dry, a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon, with the highest risk late in the afternoon and early in the evening. A few storms across western New England will be severe, but tend to weaken as the head east. The lowest risk of severe storms will be inside 495.

Those storms are ahead of a cold front, which doesn’t have any cold air behind it, just a humidity drop that will be prevalent on Wednesday as highs once again head up to near 90.

Humidity bounces back a bit with Thursday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Friday, through the weekend looks mainly dry again with temps running in the 80s.