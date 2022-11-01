7Weather- Skies gradually clear tonight and now the rest of the week is dry and mild. Things really start to warm up this weekend with temperatures about 15 degrees above average.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s and Wednesday morning and then we get into the mid 60s inland. A light, onshore wind will keep the coast cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s. It is mainly sunny and it will feel comfortable.

Cooler air arrives Thursday, but it only drops us a few degrees. It will be chilly in the morning the upper 30s and low 40s and then highs reach into the 60s in the afternoon. The day is sunny and wind is light.

The week ends with warmer weather. Some locations could get up to 70º and it is bright.

It’s looking warm enough to talk about record high temperatures this weekend. Boston won’t get there on Saturday, but it’s looking likely that we tie or break the record on Sunday. Worcester might miss the record both days by one to two degrees.