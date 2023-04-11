After another frosty start yesterday, temps warmed up nicely as highs pushed up well into the 60s during the afternoon. With dew points low, relative humidity fell to 10-15% inland, elevated the brush fire danger. Both today and tomorrow will see gusty breezes and relative humidity near or below 25%, fueling a high fire danger and prompting a red flag warning. That basically means that any brush fire that gets going will be hard to contain and could spread quickly. No outdoor burning on days like today.



High temps take off with the sunshine getting to work early, as we cruise to near 70 by lunch, and top off in the mid 70s mid afternoon. Enjoy!

Tomorrow, take a few degrees off, but it’s a very similar day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The warmth peaks Thursday and Friday, especially on Friday as temps run 80-84 in the Worcester Hills, 84-88 around I-95 to 495, and 70-80 near the coast before a sea breeze knocks temps back. Friday will have the best chance of breaking records. The record in Boston to beat is 81 and in Worcester is 79. The Worcester record is easier to break as a sea breeze could knock Boston’s temp back before the record falls.

The weekend does look cooler, back into the 60s and 70s with a spot shower Sunday and a few scattered showers Sunday night into Marathon Monday. Marathon temps look to be in the 50s and 60s.