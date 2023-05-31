After a hazy sunshine this morning (some smoke in the air from Nova Scotia Wildfires) temps will take off, heading well into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. The coolest temps will be across the Cape and Islands as winds are out of the south to southeast. Mostly sunny skies prevail this afternoon with just a bit of smoke in the air, although not as dense as yesterday, when you could smell it from time to time.

The heat is on tomorrow and Friday as highs push into the lower 90s inland. Coastal temps stay in the 70s and 80s with winds turning onshore from time to time. Temps will be coolest across the South Coast and Cape and Islands with a southerly breeze prevailing. It’s generally a dry heat, although the humidity does come up a bit by Friday. Friday afternoon and evening will also feature the chance of a few scattered showers/storms as a cold front approaches.

The other side of that cold front will provide some chillier air over the weekend. Showers likely start Saturday and highs struggle to get much past 60 degrees. Temps remain cool Sunday too, stuck in the 60s.