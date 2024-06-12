After a comfortable and seasonable day yesterday, we start to warm things up today. Today’s warm up is slight, we’ll trade the mid 70s for the upper 70s. Like yesterday, there’s a low chance of an isolated shower popping up in the afternoon and early evening, but most will stay dry.

The true warm up arrives on Thursday. Thursday will feature a lot of sunshine and the nice part about tomorrow is the humidity stays in check. That will change on Friday with temperatures staying in the upper 80s, but we’ll add that muggy feeling on Friday and make it feel more like 90°. A cold front will move through late Friday and that will spark showers and thunderstorms mid to late afternoon and evening on Friday.

So far this week the shower chances have been very spotty and most have stayed dry, but Friday’s storms will be more widespread. Much of the day will be dry with the wet weather arriving closer toward commute time and lingering through the evening.

With the heat and humidity that builds on Friday, that storm fuel will give us the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Right now we’re a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The storms that do become strong or severe would have the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail. Like any thunderstorm there’s also the risk for lightning and downpours that could lead to some ponding in spots. For now, enjoy the next two days and stay up to date with updates on Friday’s weather this week.