Warming Up, Few Showers Wednesday/Friday

7Weather- Temperatures are in the 80s the rest of the week, and there will be a shower here and there Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a spot shower. Temperatures start in the low 60s, but with some clearing and warmer air moving in, we jump into the low 80s in the afternoon. The coast might stay slightly cooler if a sea breeze kicks in. The afternoon has a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday is the pick of the week, if you like warm weather. There will be plenty of sunshine, and highs reach into the mid and upper 80s. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in, so even the coast will be in the 80s. Another plus, it will be dry heat with low humidity.

There is a system moving by south of the region on Friday morning. This could bring a few showers early, and then they clear out by mid-morning. Friday will be a bit muggy, partly sunny, and warm in the upper 80s.

An above average Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected this year. One of the factors contributing to this is the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions remaining ENSO-nuetral or might trend towards La Nina.

These conditions lead to weak vertical wind shear, which is weak winds aloft, or in the higher parts of the atmosphere. Strong vertical wind shear can rip apart a hurricane, or even prevent it from forming.

Other factors that are contributing to an above average forecast are warm sea surface temperatures in the Main Development Region in the Atlantic, and stronger and wetter West-African monsoon.

Forecasters keep a close eye on the West-African monsoon because some of the hurricanes that impact the east coast of the US start as thunderstorms off the west coast of Africa. As they move west over the warm water, hurricanes develop.