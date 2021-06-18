It will be warmer today, but humidity remains low. The day starts sunny and then we’ll see a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low and mid 80s. The daylight hours are dry today. It remains dry around dinner time, and then spotty showers around after 10 PM.

Expect lots of clouds Saturday morning and maybe a few sprinkles. Skies clear up a bit by mid-day allowing highs to reach into the mid 80s. It will be muggy and there could be an isolated downpour around lunch time, and then again as we get closer to sunset.

Father’s Day will have fantastic weather! Humidity drops and there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are near 70 at 7 AM, in the mid 80s by lunch time, and highs reach into the upper 80s.

There will me a mix of sun and clouds on the Cape this afternoon. It is breezy with highs in the low 70s. Saturday is mainly cloudy. If we see clearing on the Cape, it will be after lunch time. Temperatures make it into the mid 70s. Father’s Day on the Cape will have sunshine and warm highs in the upper 70s.

The Lakes Region also has sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s. Like the rest of the region, there could be a few afternoon storms on Saturday. Sunday will feel comfortable around the lakes with highs in the upper 70s.

The summer solstice is officially on Sunday at 11:32 PM. Since summer officially starts at the end of the day and close to midnight, you’ll hear us say Monday is “the first full day of summer”.