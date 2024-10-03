Despite the chilly start this morning, the warm-up is upon us this afternoon as temps run about 5 degrees milder than yesterday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds prevailing. Overall, it’ll be a solid early October day for any outdoor activities you have planned.

Tomorrow, we’ll add a few more degrees onto the highs to get most locations into the mid 70s, at least several degrees above average for the time of year. While more clouds mix in, it’ll overall be a dry day with partial sunshine.

The weekend forecast gets a passing grade overall with A+ weather on Sunday. Saturday does feature a few scattered showers in the morning, but not all locations see one, and even if you do have a bit of wet weather, most of your day turns out to be dry. Highs run into the low 70s Saturday and back track into the 60s for Sunday.

Monday brings another risk of scattered showers before temps take a dip mid-week as dry, cool, Canadian air pours in. In fact, it’ll likely be the coolest air we’ve seen so far this season.