7Weather- Temperatures warm up the next couple of days, and then we go back to reality by the end of the week with winter weather on Friday.

It is chilly tomorrow morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A warm front lifts through the region throughout the afternoon giving us the chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

Steadier rain arrives after sunset and we’ll have on and off rain throughout the first part of the night. It will also be windy with a sustained wind between 20-30mph, and an occasionally gust to 45mph.

Most locations will get 0.50″-1.00″ of rain from Tuesday afternoon through very early Wednesday morning.

A cold front approaches the region on Wednesday, but we stay on the warm side of it for most of the day. The day start with lots of clouds and temperatures in the low and mid 50s. Skies gradually clear mid-day and we jump into mid and upper 60s. Once again we’re talking near-record warmth for Boston and Worcester.

That cold front clears us by Thursday morning dropping temperatures into the 30s. The day starts with sun and then it becomes overcast in the afternoon.

Our focus turns to a storm system as the week ends. As of now it’s looking like most locations start as snow on Friday morning and then transition into a wintry mix by the afternoon. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the timing of that transition to determine the amount of snow we get and the impacts that precipitation will have.

Saturday is chilly with highs in the low 30s. Sunday has lots of clouds with that chance of an afternoon shower.