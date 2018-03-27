Warming Up…Slowly

A pretty typical early spring day in New England…..temps along the coast in the low 40s while locations closer to 50….that’s about as close to normal as you will find. Throw in strong March sunshine and light wind and we won this round! When we check out the high temps from the afternoon outside of New England, not much chilly air…



From Buffalo down through Washington D.C. temps were in the 40s today but cloudy skies with periods of rain occurred in those locations. We will see a fair amount of clouds tomorrow–especially during the morning hours but in terms of rain, I think only a few sprinkles before 7am are possible. What all this means is that tomorrow, while offering more clouds than today, will see temps close to our slightly milder than today..especially inland. Clouds will hang with us again on Thursday but much of the day is dry with only a few isolated showers likely after 4pm. Friday also offers morning clouds and perhaps a few showers before 9am but skies will partially clear by afternoon and temps will skyrocket! Many cities and towns up near 60–even Boston as a sea breeze is off the table.



We should be able to hold onto seasonably mild temps right through the Holiday Weekend. Yes, there are signs it turns chilly again next week and possibly some light snow but it’s April by then…even if it does snow, it melts fairly quickly. Oh and…despite the return to chilly temps next week, tree pollen is still happening….



Another sign of spring.

~JR