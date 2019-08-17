Warming Up, Spot Storm Possible

7Weather- We gradually warm up the next couple of days. With hot and humid conditions, we also have the chance to see spotty storms.

SUNDAY:

Patchy fog, and cloudy skies are likely early Sunday morning. We might start to clear up a bit by mid-morning, with temps climbing into the upper 70s.

It is warmer in the afternoon, with high in the mid and upper 80s inland, and in the low 80s along the coast.

There is a chance for a spot storm or two throughout the afternoon.

A line of showers and storms is moves through western Mass late in the evening. It is expected to fall apart, but a few storms could spill into our area at night.

MONDAY:

Monday it hot and humid. Highs reach into the low and mid 90s, and it will feel tropical with dew points in the low 70s.

Again, we have the chance to see a few afternoon pop-up storms.

CHANCE FOR RAIN:

Most of the daylight hours on Tuesday are dry. The chance for a storm is mainly in the evening, with a better chance overnight.

As of now, the system moving in on Wednesday is unorganized, but there could be scattered showers and storms that develop.