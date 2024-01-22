After dealing with the bitter cold this weekend, warmer weather is on the way with temperatures rising into the 30s and 40s this week.

On Monday, we’ll start chilly with morning low temperatures in the teens and single digit wind chills.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures jump into the 30s with sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze.

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening, and with temperatures close to freezing, a messy mix is expected for most.

Although some spots will mix with rain, most of the area is expected to see at least some light snow accumulation.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast from the 7Weather team as the next system moves in!