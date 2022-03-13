7Weather- Overall, we’re looking at a really nice workweek with mild weather.

You’ll want to dress in layers tomorrow. The day starts chilly in the mid and upper 20s, and then it’s mild in the afternoon with highs near 50º. There will be less wind around and sunshine the entire day. Sunrise is now at 6:58am and sunset is at 6:49pm.

Tuesday with have lots of clouds, but also some sunshine here and there. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning and then highs vary by location in the afternoon.

Some inland spots could get into the low 60s, but an onshore wind will keep the coast cooler. It’s not a strong sea breeze so it could collapse which would lead to temperatures jumping up.

A weak low pressure develops over us at night, so we could see a few , light showers.

Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. Again, a light onshore wind will keep the coast cooler.

St. Patrick’s Day is looking good! There is a low pressure that passes by just south of us that we’ll have to watch but it looks like it misses us.

For now we’ll go with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60º. The Cape will be cooler with highs near 50º. With that system south of us there could be a spot shower late in the afternoon on the Cape.

Friday might just be milder with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Saturday will have a few showers with temperatures in the mid 50s.