The chill is in the air early this morning, but with a lot of sunshine in place today, it won’t take long to bounce back quite quickly. Highs today soar to near 80 inland and run in the low to middle 70s near the coast.

A cold front slips through tonight, but starved of moisture, it won’t create any showers or storms. It’s just a wind shift change and a set-up for a cooler day tomorrow.

Friday looks good from start to finish with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. It’ll be a bit cooler at the coast and a bit milder inland.

Saturday, temps run up into the low to mid 70s after a crisp, cool start.



I don’t expect a lot of rain Sunday afternoon into Monday, but some scattered showers are possible then. Highs run in the low to mid 70s again.