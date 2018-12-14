Warming Up… Turns Unsettled Too

Sick of the cold air? Well, we can shake off the chilliest of the cold air over the next couple of days as temperatures do moderate back into the 40s today and near 50 tomorrow! We’ll also bring in a few spotty light showers/sprinkles tonight into tomorrow morning, but mainly of us will find plenty of dry hours tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.

Sunday does turn much cooler again as winds are out of the north, allowing for a chillier air mass to return. From our south, showers likely return by the afternoon too, with the highest risk of snow/sleet mixing in, across the deep interior of New England. Although, by Sunday evening and overnight, mainly towns/cities along and near 495 may flip to a mix of sleet and snow for a bit, before the storm tapers off early Monday. Winds get gusty later Monday and especially Tuesday as cold air crashes back in.

Have a good weekend.

