7Weather- Temperatures gradually warm up in the next couple of days, and then we’re watching a system that brings strong winds Thursday evening – Friday morning.

It will be cold tomorrow morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens. We jump into the mid and upper 30s by lunch time and then highs reach into the low 40s.

The day starts with sunshine and then clouds increase as a warm front lifts through the area. There will be a light breeze in the morning and then you’ll notice it gets windy in the afternoon.

From 20s today to near record warmth on Thursday. Thursday morning will be mainly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40s. Skies clear in the afternoon allowing highs to reach between 55-60º. It will also be windy throughout the day.

A cold front approaches the region Thursday night into Friday. Rain arrives ahead of the front just after midnight Thursday night. Rain will be on and off until Friday morning.

It will get windy as this system approaches. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday evening – Friday morning. Gusts could be as high as 60mph. This is enough for the potential of power loss.

Friday morning will have temperatures in the mid 50s, and then we quickly get chilly. We drop into the 40s in the afternoon, and into the upper 20s and low 30s by dinner time. Skies clear up and wind dies down a bit compared to the morning.

Temperatures are back to normal this weekend. Saturday looks mainly cloudy with a chilly breeze and maybe flurries in the morning. Highs go back up into the low 50s by next week.