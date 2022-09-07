We needed the rain, we got the rain and now we’ll get a nice stretch of weather the next few days. There are quite a few clouds lingering across New England this early Wednesday evening. Oddly, a nice little wedge of cloud-free air hung tough around metro Boston up through the North Shore and onto the Seacoast as seen here in visible satellite imagery from earlier today…

The clouds the result of tandem High Pressure-Low Pressure rather than Low Pressure itself. Semantics. The clouds will linger overnight and into early Thursday morning before fading away by afternoon.

Afternoon temps, while cool for everyone, will be coolest along the coast…

Hoping for once last fling with summer warmth? You’re in luck! Check out the 7-day forecast…

High Pressure will be in control into early next week and that means plenty of sunshine along with warming temps! Where you see *cooler coast* you can subtract 3-5 degrees off of the high temps on the graphic for coastal cities, towns as well as beaches. Speaking of….some good beach weather this weekend…

Or perhaps you are ready to pick some apples? Tis the season and the orchards will be starting to fill up this weekend so if you are not a fan of weekend crowds, the next two days offer some delightful apple picking weather…

Enjoy!

~JR