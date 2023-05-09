Today was nice, but it’s about to get nicer! Temperatures climbed to the lower 60s today, 50s on the coast. Did you notice the little haze in the sky today? That’s actually from wildfire smoke from western Canada! There’s a massive fire burning in Alberta and the jet stream is taking some of that smoke and carrying it into New England.

Other than that little smoky haze, skies were clear today and we’ll keep the clear skies overnight. The wind will back down tonight as well, and that combination of clear skies and calm wind will allow temperatures to really fall off tonight. Many towns will fall into the 30s tonight with some spots having the possibility of patchy frost by morning. So if you’re expected to fall in the lower 30s and did some early planting, it might be worth a light covering for protection.

The clear skies come back again tomorrow and temperatures will climb higher than today. We’ll trade the 60s of today for the 70s tomorrow.

And if that sounds good, it gets even better for the end of the week and start of the weekend with 80s returning Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.