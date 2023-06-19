After some soaking rains on Saturday, we certainly saw some improvement on Father’s Day as temps warmed up into the low to mid 70s away from the coast, and showers became much more isolated. Even some afternoon sun won out, allowing for a nice late-day grill session with dad.



We follow that weather up with decent weather again for Juneteenth, as most of the day turns out dry once again. Temps run into the upper 60s coast to low to mid 70s again. While a few spotty showers pop-up are present this afternoon, only about 20% of us will catch one, and it favors locations over the interior.

Tomorrow, it’s a similar flavor. Mid 60s to low 70s, a few spotty showers, but large portions of the day are dry.

Wednesday, astronomical summer begins at 10:57am, and it’ll feel more like summer as we head through the week. Highs Wednesday run 75-80, 80-85 Thursday and into the upper 80s Friday. The warmth sticks around into the weekend, however, as more moisture rolls in, we’ll track scattered storms that develop each afternoon too.