While the headlining warmth grabs your attention, we do first start with a chill in the air this morning. With clear skies, light winds and a dry atmosphere in place, temps did tumble overnight, with many towns and cities starting the day in the mid 20s to low 30s this morning.

The rebound is quick though as sunshine wins out this morning and the numbers quickly climb to near 60 by lunch and into the mid 60s to near 70 mid to late afternoon. The breeze picks up this afternoon too, gusting to 30mph as the southwesterly winds kick in. Clouds increase this afternoon too, producing some scattered showers this evening.

Those showers are ahead and along a warm front and on the other side of that front, the warmest air of the season surges in tomorrow. It’ll be a bit windy too, with gusts over 30mph, but with highs soaring into the mid 70s to lower 80s, we’ll start to catch some early summer vibes. A spot shower is possible during the day, but the best shot of one will come near day’s end as a cold front slips on through from northwest to southeast.

On the other side of that front, we’re cooler and breezy for Easter Sunday, but dry too. Highs however around 60.

Marathon Monday looks good, 30s to low 40s start the day. Highs reach low 60s inland and 50s at the coast during the day. Clouds increase during the afternoon, but it looks dry.