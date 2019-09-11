Warmth and Humidity Build In Today

The southwest breeze is busy this morning, at times over 20mph, taking the edge of the warmth and humidity a bit. In addition, quite a few clouds are in the mix this morning, with a spot shower or sprinkle possible. With the said, much of the day is dry and we’ll have enough breaks of sun to launch temperatures well into the 80s.

Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We’ll also have the chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Friday stays cool too, but brighter with more sun.

The warmth rebuilds over the weekend as temperatures reach the mid 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. A spot shower is possible Saturday, but much of the day will be rain free.