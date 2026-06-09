What a day we had yesterday with temps in the 70s to near 80, full on sunshine and low humidity. Today, the low humidity sticks around, but we’ll add another 5-10 degrees to the highs. That’ll push the numbers up into the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow, highs run in the mid to upper 80s again, this time with a bit more humidity and a few isolated afternoon storms. A better chance for scattered storms arrives tomorrow evening.

With dew points surging to near 70 Thursday and Friday, high humidity will be felt across the area. That’ll also help fire up some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. While we’ll catch some scattered downpours that water the lawns and gardens for some, the action is hit of miss, so not all locations see beneficial rains as we continue to run below average precip-wise.

The weekend looks to fit in a lot of dry hours with just a few isolated storms Saturday. Highs both days should be well into the 80s for many.