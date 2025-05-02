Early morning showers and storms dropped a quick 0.25-0.50″ of rain for many towns and cities this morning, providing a good drink for the lawns and gardens. Most of them are offshore by 7am and as we see some breaks of sun come back, temps take off. Highs today run up close to 80, albeit cooler along the south coast. A spot shower is possible this afternoon, but much of the day turns out rain-free with partly sunny skies.

The weekend starts quite warm with highs in the lower 80s for many tomorrow, although with a southwest wind, it’ll be much cooler near the south coast. Scattered late-day storms fire up, with the best chance of them near and northwest of 495.





As winds shift with a front slipping through Sunday, temps are lower, in the 60s with some scattered showers possible.

Monday and Tuesday look unsettled with scattered showers. Highs hold in the 50s Monday.