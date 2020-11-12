Warmth Fades, Dampness Settles In

After a mild and muggy start to the day, temps slide back into the 50s as scattered showers and patches of drizzle become common across the area.

More scattered showers move in tomorrow, creating a chilly, raw feel to the air as highs hold below 50 inland, and just sneak past 50 at the coast. Both today and tomorrow, the rain totals won’t be impressive, a quarter inch or less for many.

The weekend is seasonably chilly, but dry. Saturday is the brighter of the 2 days. Sunday’s clouds run the risk of producing a late afternoon shower, but most of the showers hold off until after sunset.