What a day yesterday as temps ran up into the mid to upper 70s for many, despite quite a bit of clouds cover moving in during the afternoon.

Today, we’ll be right back at it today with temps in the mid to upper 70s again. While there are some patches of clouds and a few spot sprinkles this morning, much of the day is dry with the return of partly to mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!

Tomorrow, we’ll do it again, and on Saturday, it’ll be another repeat. Temps likely peak of Saturday as we push right up to near 80 degrees, close to records highs. We’ll likely fall well shy of the records today and tomorrow, but still well above average for the time of year as highs run 15-20 above average.

Pattern change is ahead as we cool off Sunday, back to the average high. We’ll watch some spotty light showers/sprinkles move in during the afternoon, likely becoming more widespread at night. Monday looks unsettled with scattered showers, Tuesday looks dry through the early evening, but cool for the little ghosts and goblins that’ll be running around.



