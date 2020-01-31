Warmth Lingers into February

When we started off the month with two 70°+ weekend days, it seemed like we were skipping winter and running into March. With higher temperatures overall for the month, January 2020 will be entered in the record books as the third warmest January on record with an overall average temperature of 38.0°…that’s nearly as warm as March’s average temperature.

With that being said, we are still 49 days away from the first full day of spring, so we still have some winter to get through. However, over the next few days, temperatures will still be above normal as we turn the page into the month of February.

As for this weekend, we have a system that will be passing off the coastline (well out to sea), meaning just a few rain drops along the Cape, otherwise the weekend remains mainly dry.

A few flurries possible Sunday associated with a different system that is off to our northwest.

Fifties and sunshine return Monday, but it will be noticeably breezy.

Tuesday looks dry before turning unsettled as a system moves in from Wednesday through the end of the week.