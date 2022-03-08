Wicked winds whipped through the state last night, pushing gusts 50-60mph, downing trees and powerlines.



Those strongest winds are out of here this morning, but so is the milder air with the temps back in the 30s. Winds still gust to near 30mph this today, providing a chill to the air despite the returning sun and temps in the low to mid 40s.



While we start dry tomorrow, snow chances go up in the afternoon. Yes, snow! Light snow breaks out between 1-3pm with steady light snow accumulating on cold surfaces first, then on the pavement near/after sunset. Totals won’t be much, a coating to a couple inches, with the highest amounts on the patio furniture and cold surfaces. Watch for some slick spots in the evening.



Snow is pretty much done by 9pm. What snow we get melts Thursday too as temps run up to near 50 again. We’ll stay there Friday.

Wind and rain return Saturday with temps in the 50s before cold and dry weather wins out Sunday.