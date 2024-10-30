A welcomed sight last night was an active radar across the region as wet weather moved in. While rain totals weren’t impressive, we’ll take we we can get, and most locations did pick up between 0.1-0.3″ of an inch of rain. That’s good enough to dampen the grounds and temporary help a bit with the brush fire spread this morning. However, we’ll still need to keep an eye on hot spots, as it wasn’t enough to completely get rid of those hot spots beneath the surface. With relatively low humidity over the next few afternoons and a gusty wind developing by Friday, the brush fire risk will stay elevated the next several days. No big rain makers are in the forecast either.

As clouds break for some sun today, temps will jump back up into the lower 70s.

Halloween will be warm, pushing close to record highs for the date. Mid 70s to low 80s are in store during the afternoon, and trick-or-treat temps hold well into the 60s for the early evening. The record in Boston for the date is 81, which we’ll be close to/just of. It’ll be dry from start to finish.

Friday is warm too with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front slips through as well, but is starved of moisture, so other than a spot shower, don’t expect much wet weather. In fact, the bigger concern will be gusts 25-35mph that will promote the spread of any brush fire that’s still going.

On the other side of the front, it’ll be much cooler with temps back into the 50s.