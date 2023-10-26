It was a toasty October day! High temperatures were in the upper 70s/low 80s. Boston hit 79°. Rewind back to summer, that’s when the city typically averages temperatures in the upper 70s in late August.

An upper level ridge will continue to promote warmer temperatures aloft through Saturday. Our temperatures at the surface will respond by reaching the upper 70s/low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday a cold front will be to our west. That will swing through overnight into Sunday ushering in a cooler air mass. Temperatures will start off cooler than previous mornings in the low 50s and stay in the mid/upper 50s through the day.

An area of low pressure will develop along the front and move across New England Sunday into Monday. That’ll bring sprinkles in the afternoon Sunday with showers closer to/after sunset. Scattered showers will continue Monday before clearing out late/into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler for Halloween in the 40s! November starts off with a pattern change as temperatures likely stay below average.

Before then, enjoy the rest of spooky season!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black