After a stunning sunrise this morning, we’re off to another solid summer day as mainly dry weather prevails. I say “mainly dry” and not totally dry, as a few spot showers may interrupt your outdoor plans for 10-20minutes, but that’s it. Showers will be few and far between in an otherwise warm summer day with highs well into the 80s. Dew points rise to about 60, adding a bit of humidity to the air as well.



Winds shift to the northwest by this evening and that’ll send the dew points lower overnight. As north to northwest breezes prevail tomorrow, it’ll be a bit cooler inland and a lot cooler at the coast. Beach temps tomorrow run 66-70 with inland towns near 80. Sunday, it’ll be near 80 again inland, but closer to 70-75 at the coast. More mid to high level clouds mix in with the sun tomorrow with abundant sunshine likely Sunday. Dew points are really low too, so expect crisp overnights.



We start to heat up early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and likely close to, if not above 90 Tuesday. Tuesday features some late-day storms with a few hit or miss storms possible again Wednesday/Thursday too.