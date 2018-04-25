Washout Today, But Nice Pattern Still Holds

The last three days have been phenomenal spring days for us!! While today we bring back soaking rain into the mix, we do still hold onto a pleasant weather pattern this weekend into next week.

This morning we saw a batch of widespread rain showers, but late morning many of us are catching a break from the steadier rain with sctd. showers. This doesn’t mean we’re through the soaking weather yet though, so keep that rain gear close by!

We’ll grab another round of steady & heavier rain this afternoon & evening with downpours likely. We could also deal with a few thunderstorms capable of bringing downpours and gusty winds. So the evening commute tonight will be a slow one, with poor visibility as we continue to deal with rain and areas of fog. Some urban flooding, street flooding, and poor drainage flooding is possible this afternoon through about midnight tonight.

Past 2-3AM, we’ll see the rain significantly taper, with a few lighter, scattered showers tomorrow morning through about 9AM.

By late tonight, most of us nab 0.75-1.25″ of rain.

Areas of fog stick around into your Thursday morning commute. Thursday isn’t as washout for us, and we really don’t have another soaking day in the forecast his week. We do however keep the chance for a spotty shower Thursday into Friday.

~Wren