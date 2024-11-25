We’ve got a couple of waves of wet weather ahead this week which will impact Thanksgiving travel and Thanksgiving Day festivities.

First, overnight into Monday will be a cold one. Early Monday morning lows will drop way down to the upper 20s and low 30s under clear skies. At least the wind will finally back off.

We will rebound nicely Monday. It’ll probably end up as the nicest day this week. The wind will stay at bay, skies will be bright, and highs not too cold or too warm in the upper 40s and low 50s. A great day to get your Thanksgiving grocery shopping done!

Things start to go downhill Tuesday. It won’t be raining every second of the day, but it’ll rain for a lot of the day, especially before 3/4 p.m. Make sure to have a rain coat handy! It might be a little breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s far inland closer to central Massachusetts while southeastern Massachusetts will be more mild in the low to mid 50s.

We dry back out Wednesday, but the wind will stick around so it won’t be a 10/10 weather day. Highs will cool down to the mid to upper 40s, and with the wind it’ll feel quite a bit colder. Skies will be partly sunny.

Thanksgiving Day is when we’ll have more impacts. While it’s still very early, and nothing is set in stone, the forecast models are starting to show some new trends. The biggest weather headline? The vast majority of us will see plain rain.

Southern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire have the best chance at some snow, while it’s the higher elevations of the Worcester Hills that could see some mixing/snow going on. Either way: not a blockbuster storm that will lead to crippling impacts. Once we get closer to Thanksgiving, we’ll have a better idea of who could see some wintry weather and who will instead stick with the gloomy rainy weather.

Thanksgiving will be colder with highs in the low to mid 40s (colder in the higher elevations) with lows in the low 30s. Any precipitation looks to come to an end pretty quickly early Black Friday morning.

That means most of Black Friday is looking dry and partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. The weekend that follows will be downright cold.

Saturday morning lows will get down to the 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The breeze will make it feel 5-10 degrees colder than it really is. Saturday night into Sunday morning, down to the low 20s with afternoon highs struggling to make it out of the 30s.