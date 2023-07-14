No doubt by now you’ve seen or heard about the flooding in Vermont and part of New York, New Hampshire, and Western Massachusetts. Unfortunately we have more rain in the forecast today which will continue to dump heavy rain in areas that are in desperate need of dry weather. For that reason, we have a flood watch in effect for the day today. Where a few back to back to back storms or downpours move through, we could see up to 3″ of rain! But these will be scattered — some towns may only see a half inch.

Temperatures will still be mild today, but cooler than the last two. We’ll top out near 80° this afternoon but we also have another very humid day on tap which always makes it feel warmer.

We’ll get a little break from the storms Saturday, but unfortunately not a complete break. We’ll really back our rain chances down, but they won’t be zero. A few isolated storms will be possible on Saturday. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days with scattered showers, storms, and downpours back in the forecast.

The flash flood risk remains high with the storms and downpours for both today and Sunday. New England is the current focus for flash flooding across the entire country with a moderate risk of flash flooding each day. I know mentally “moderate” doesn’t seem like much, but it is. A moderate risk of flash flooding means a higher than 40% chance that flash flooding occurs within 25 miles of any given point.

