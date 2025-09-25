A mild, muggy and misty start to the day features batches of showers with embedded downpours as well. That’ll be the theme of the day as we track waves of showers and embedded downpours/thunder moving through. Dew points push to near 70 this afternoon and evening as temps run up there too. No doubt, a very soupy air mass in place.

While rain will be widespread, the downpours and thunder is more localized, so additional rain totals will vary quite a bit. Narrow bands of downpours line up over you? Good shot of 2″+ of rain while other towns and cities pick up closer to 0.50″. Below is a map that shows the general idea of rain totals through tonight, although the heaviest pockets of rain may vary from the towns/cities shown below. Overall, while localized street/poor drainage flooding is possible where the downpours line up, the rain is beneficial to much of New England.

Clouds and a spot shower early tomorrow will break for some afternoon sun. Temps jump to near 80, allowing for a late summer feel to the air. The weekend remains mild too, mid to upper 70s away from the immediate coast. We’ll watch to see how close some wet weather gets Saturday night/Sunday AM, with the best chance for showers near the south coast. Right now, still favoring a mainly dry weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical storm Humberto has formed and will become a hurricane. It’s track will be east of Erin’s as it moves just west of Bermuda and then out to seas. There’s also a wave of low pressure that’ll track near the Carolina coast this weekend/early next week. That will likely form into the next named storm, Imelda, which will be a tropical storm or hurricane near the Carolina coast by Monday. High pressure over us will suppress a would be Imelda to our south early to middle next wee,