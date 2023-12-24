Overnight a weak storm system will move through the area, with light rain and snow showers.

Although some flakes will fly, it’s not expected to accumulate in southeastern New England.

However, some patchy black ice is possible where locations dip below freezing overnight. This is due to increased moisture levels in the atmosphere as the system moves in. This isn’t expected to be a widespread issue but untreated surfaces could have slick spots, so take it slow.

Tomorrow, there may still be a rain shower or two as the storm system exits, but temperatures will be warmer into the mid to upper 40s.