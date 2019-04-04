Weakening Winds and Cold Temperatures Tonight, Showers Return Friday Evening

With the howling winds last night and most of the day today, along with the low humidity, and dry conditions, the Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 8PM this evening. The winds are also expected to weaken just after sunset.

Overnight, expect temperatures to plummet under mostly clear skies. Lows are expected to slip into the upper teens, especially in the suburbs and the higher elevations, otherwise into the 20s to 30° for those closer to the coastline and to the city.

Friday features mostly dry conditions through the day, with clouds increasing by mid-afternoon. Showers are expected to slide into central MA around dinner time Friday, with the bulk of the showers holding off in Boston until after 7PM. The rain showers become scattered through the overnight hours. Temperatures remain well into the mid to upper 30s Friday night into early Saturday, meaning we are not expecting any slick travel, but there could be some wet snowflakes and some sleet mixing in for the Berkshires, but no accumulation is expected in our viewing area.

High temperatures on Friday will only stretch into the mid to upper 40s, below normal for this time of the year.

A warm-up is in the forecast for the weekend! A few lingering showers are expected Saturday morning before exiting by Saturday mid-day. Expect partly cloudy skies to develop by the afternoon, allowing temperatures to jump into the 60s.

Sunday also features highs into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. For your outdoor plans, Sunday looks to be your day!

Monday brings another system into the region, ushering in a threat for rain showers especially into the afternoon. High temperatures on Monday only stretch into the low 50s.

A few lingering showers are with us early Tuesday morning, but should depart around Fenway Park by noon, allowing dry conditions to prevail for the Red Sox Home Opener! Temperatures inland will soar into the upper 60s, while a little cooler at the coastline with highs into the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday bring drier and seasonable conditions back to the region.