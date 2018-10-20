Weather 180

Today was a wonderful October day with highs climbing to the middle 60s! Unfortunately that changes tomorrow. Overnight we’ll have a few scattered showers move through, but tomorrow morning we’ll have more widespread rain. Not only rain, but a cold, wind-driven rain with gusts near 30 mph and temperatures in the low 40s. In fact, some of the western spots and higher elevations will likely even see a few snowflakes mix in.

Despite the gloomy and soggy start, we’ll see improvements by the afternoon with sunshine returning. Unfortunately those gusty northwest winds will counteract all of that sunshine and hold temperatures in the 40s all afternoon. As we head tomorrow night into Monday morning, a freeze watch has been issued for a few locations. This includes downtown Boston where we could get close to the freezing mark. The only reason this doesn’t include outlying areas are these areas have already seen freezing temperatures, ending the growing season.